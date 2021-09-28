Edwards extends Louisiana's mask mandate for another month

While the state is trending in the right direction, “there's just still a ton of COVID in Louisiana,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the governor's chief public health adviser. “We're nowhere close to being out of the woods yet.”

Louisiana has three times the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 than it did at the start of July, and Edwards said the weekly rate of infection remains more than two times larger than what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a high level of transmission.

Kanter highlighted two particular areas of concern, increases in “severe pregnancy outcomes” among unvaccinated women and in infection rates in children under the age of 18.

Fourteen unvaccinated pregnant women infected by COVID-19 have been hospitalized since mid-July, Kanter said. Six of those women died, and 10 of their unborn babies died. That's more severe pregnancy-related cases than the state had seen in the pandemic's first 15 months, Kanter said.

Meanwhile, seven children have died from COVID-19 in the latest surge, according to the health department. Kanter said children under the age of 18 have emerged as the largest category of new COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.