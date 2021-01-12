Edwards keeps same COVID-19 rules, urges work from home

The state is averaging more than 2,800 new confirmed infections each day over the last week. More than 7,500 COVID-19 deaths in the state have been confirmed since March, with dozens more added each day in recent weeks. And 2,035 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, according to the health department data.

“We’ve not yet seen the suggestion that we are peaking and going down,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, the governor’s chief public health adviser. “Things are as bad now as they’ve ever been. We do anticipate they’re going to get worse.”

Under Edwards’ current Phase 2 rules, restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos, malls and other nonessential businesses will have to continue limiting customer numbers to 50% of their occupancy rate. Crowds at churches will stay restricted to 75% of occupancy.

Bars will remain limited to takeout, delivery and outside seating, because no parish meets the low percentages of coronavirus tests returning positive required to allow indoor drinking at bars. Indoor gatherings for weddings and events will continue to be limited to 75 people or a maximum of 25% occupancy, whichever is less. Outdoor gatherings have looser limits.

The governor’s restrictions are being challenged in court by House Republicans.