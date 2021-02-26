Edwards proposes $36B Louisiana budget, education increases

The budget would grow $186 million next year in Edwards' recommendations, nearly two-thirds of the increase steered to education.

Under the proposal, K-12 public schools would see new spending to give teachers a $400 pay raise and support staff such as teacher aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers an extra $200 annually, increases that cost $40 million. The money falls far short of what's needed to get teachers to the Southern average, a long-sought Edwards goal.

Public colleges would get an $80 million increase. That includes money for increased health and retirement costs, new dollars for faculty salary increases, a boost to the Go Grant program that provides financial aid for needy students and more money for the TOPS college program to ensure full tuition is paid for students who meet the academic requirements. TOPS would total $331 million, while Go Grants would reach about $40 million.

Commissioner of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed said in a statement Friday that the governor's proposal “sends a clear message: education is critical to our success and now is the time to make strategic investments in our people.” She said the budget would offer the first statewide faculty pay raise in 13 years.