Edwards rolls back Louisiana mask mandate, limits locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday partially lifted Louisiana's statewide mask mandate enacted to combat the coronavirus outbreak, limiting the face covering requirement to schools, hospitals, clinics and other specific locations.

The Democratic governor’s decision to roll back the mask mandate he enacted in July is at odds with the recommendations of President Joe Biden’s administration, but puts him more in line with other Southern state leaders who have either ended their statewide face covering requirement or never enacted one at all.

The new rules starting Wednesday will require people in Louisiana to wear masks on public transit and in health care facilities, daycare centers, K-12 schools, colleges and universities. A face covering will be required in some state buildings as well, as decided by the leaders in charge of the building. The Edwards administration said all buildings under its control will require masks.

Local officials and businesses can enact their own mask mandates, if they choose.

Despite the change to his restrictions, Edwards still argued that mask wearing is one of the most effective ways to lessen the spread of the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus.