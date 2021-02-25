Edwards says his Louisiana budget proposal free of cuts

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that he'll propose a state budget for next year that avoids cuts despite the coronavirus pandemic, while also giving modest pay raises to public school teachers and new money to colleges.

The Democratic governor provided a broad outline to reporters of the 2021-22 state operating budget that his administration will unveil in greater detail Friday at a joint House and Senate budget hearing.

Federal aid and improving, though not fully recovered, tax collections will close a gap that at one point was estimated to top $900 million in the financial year starting July 1.

“We’re in a better place than many thought possible,” Edwards said.

Edwards also said he’ll recommend that lawmakers in the majority-Republican Legislature give a $400 annual salary increase to K-12 public school teachers and $200 pay bumps to support staff and additional money to higher education that can be used for faculty salary hikes.

That's a far better situation than the Edwards administration and many state lawmakers expected they'd face, as they crafted next year's budget.