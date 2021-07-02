Edwards vetoes anti-vaccine bills in final action on session

Rejection of the coronavirus-related legislation was not a surprise. Edwards has championed the vaccine and regularly encourages his state's residents to get the shot.

The most sweeping measure rejected would have prohibited government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The ban by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, a Gonzales Republican, would have remained in place until the vaccination has full authorization from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, rather than an emergency use regulation.

Also shelved by Edwards was a measure by Republican Rep. Danny McCormick, of Oil City, that would have given employers an exemption from civil lawsuits if they did not require workers or customers to get the vaccine and someone contracts the COVID-19 disease.

“The manufacturers of those vaccines can’t be held liable, why should you or local businesses be held liable if they refuse to require the vaccine?” McCormick said in a statement. “As (the bill) passed the House and Senate with more than enough votes, the Louisiana Legislature agreed that your body is your private property, and you should not be forced to inject something into it.”