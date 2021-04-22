Edwards worries about decline in COVID-19 vaccine interest

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Fewer than two weeks after officials hailed the opening of a federal mass vaccination site in Louisiana's capital city, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday that the location isn't seeing enough traffic from people seeking the thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses available.

“Demand at that site is not what we need it to be, not what we hoped it would be,” the Democratic governor said.

The acknowledgment of problems at the Baton Rouge vaccination site was the latest sign that Louisiana residents' interest in the vaccine is subsiding, with only one-quarter of the state fully immunized from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

“We are trying very hard to meet people where they are, and this is especially important when you get to a point where demand no longer exceeds supply. And that's where we are,” Edwards said.

Louisiana actively lobbied for a federal vaccination site, complete with extra vaccine doses separate from the weekly allocations the state receives and sends to hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other community vaccination locations.