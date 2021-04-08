Effort advances to recall Cowboys for Trump founder

Griffin says he got approval to reimburse his drive to Washington from other county officials — and stopped in New York with his horse on Sept. 11 to honor first responders in the 2001 terrorist attacks and was ultimately invited into the White House for a conversation with Trump about New Mexico.

Sanchez said Griffin later solicited gifts from the executive director of the Alamogordo chamber of commerce to cover the travel expenses in defiance of state statutes about government conduct and political gifts. Griffin says the money was used to reimburse the county to repair the mistakes of other county officials.

Sanchez also told the judge that Griffin used the Otero County office building to produce promotional videos for Cowboys for Trump and to solicit contributions to the group that covered his personal expenses. Sanchez presented the image of a child support check for $350 signed by Griffin to his ex-wife from a Cowboys for Trump account.

Griffin said that was appropriate because Cowboys for Trump is a for-profit limited liability corporation and not a political expenditure group.

“I didn't feel like I did anything wrong,” Griffin said. “They're trying to say that it's a political action committee, but that's still on appeal.”

State prosecutors are in the midst of a criminal investigation involving Griffin, said Matt Baca, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office. The agency in February carried out a search warrant for financial records related to Griffin and Cowboys for Trump.

