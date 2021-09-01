Effort resumes to rein in NC governor's emergency powers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — General Assembly Republicans are redoubling their efforts to curb broad powers of North Carolina's governor during an extensive emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two Senate committees voted Wednesday for an altered House measure that would require governors to get specific support from other elected leaders if they wish to extend an emergency that they have declared and take other certain actions.

GOP leaders have been critical of how Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper extended coronavirus emergency declarations and placed restrictions on businesses and schools without the “concurrence” of the Council of State.

The council is defined in the bill as the nine other elected executive branch leaders, including the lieutenant governor and attorney general. Current emergency management laws require council concurrence for some gubernatorial directives but not others.

Under the measure, which next goes to another Senate committee, a declared gubernatorial statewide emergency would last only seven days unless a majority of the council agrees with it — the new definition of “concurrence.” That vote count would have to be made public.