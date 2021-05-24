Effort to add seats to Louisiana Supreme Court nears passage

“I really do believe that we need to do something about the numbers. One district's got 300,000 people. One district’s got 600,000 people. One district’s got 400,000. It’s all over the place,” said Rep. Wilford Carter, a Lake Charles Democrat and a former judge, during last week's House and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the proposal.

Lawmakers say they expect one, and possibly both, of the new districts would be drawn to create new majority-minority districts on a court that currently has one Black justice, in a state where one-third of residents are African American.

“I think there’s a recognition at the high court and across the state that the court does not currently reflect this state,” Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat, said during a committee debate on the legislation. “We have not touched the districts since what, the early 90s? It’s time for there to be changes at the court."

Carter wants to force the districts to be redrawn sooner than what is called for under the constitutional amendment, saying he doesn't consider it fair to delay addition of a new majority-minority seat on the court any longer. He's suggested the timeline for the change is designed to help the sitting justices maintain their seats.