Effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to legalize recreational marijuana in Louisiana is over this legislative session after failing to gain enough support from lawmakers.

The House on Tuesday rejected Republican Rep. Richard Nelson's bill to tax the sale of marijuana — a bellwether vote that indicated Nelson's separate bill to create a legal framework to sell and possess recreational marijuana also couldn't pass.

Forty-seven lawmakers in the House backed the tax bill, while 48 voted against it. After that marijuana bill failed, Nelson said he was ending his effort this session to legalize the drug for recreational use.

The Advocate reports the Louisiana Sheriffs Association helped kill the proposal. The organization sent a note to lawmakers calling the bill "rushed and irresponsible.”

“We must understand the pitfalls experienced by other states who have legalized marijuana rather than just a quick rush to judgement," wrote Mike Ranatza, the executive director of the association.