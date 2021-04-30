Effort to protect consumer data privacy stalls in Florida

An early sticking point between the two chambers focused on whether individual Floridians could sue companies that don't comply with the law, but both sides agreed to strike the provision.

Still, there were insurmountable differences. The Senate version would have exempted some megacompanies — including Google — from some provisions of the law, which did not sit well with House advocates.

Other differences centered on how the law would define the selling and sharing of personal data, and whether some companies can share information as part of its business model.

Florida, the country’s third most populous state, would have been the latest to enact consumer protections against Big Data’s ability to harvest information about how people conduct their day-to-day lives, including where they shop and eat, what they read and what they share online. The resulting dossier is often bought and sold in a lucrative marketplace that has become an important element of modern commerce.

Businesses raised concern that complying with the law could cost billions of dollars, and it was unclear how quickly businesses could put in place the necessary infrastructure and protocols to comply.

A proliferation of “techlash” bills have sprouted across statehouses across the country, amid concerns from lawmakers that Big Tech companies have become too powerful. Some have urged the federal government to move more quickly to address that power, including issues about privacy.

