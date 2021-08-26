Election 'audit' sows intra-GOP fight, attacks by Democrats

Despite Democrat Joe Biden beating Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, an audit has fast become a Republican litmus test on the crowded campaign trail for governor and U.S. Senate.

The state Republican Party has sought to raise money off it while groups supporting an audit have sprung up and begun holding events.

“It’s a very big deal,” said Kristine Eng, the chair of Centre County's Republican Party, Corman's home turf. “It is something that people really want to start looking into because we all know something wasn’t right. So I’m glad that our legislators are acknowledging the will of the people and working to do the audit.”

Meanwhile, state lawmakers are out of step with an idea popular with candidates and county party chairs: repealing the 2019 state law that vastly expanded mail-in voting, even though it would surely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The law, called Act 77, passed with near-unanimous Republican support right before Trump began baselessly attacking mail-in balloting as rife with fraud.