Election bill defeat revives fight over Senate rules

Another idea is to try to engineer a rules change by August to set up another vote on the election bill right before the summer recess, and force Republican opponents to stay in town if they want to filibuster it. But that may be a long shot in the slow-moving Senate.

The filibuster was never intended as part of the original Senate design and has been changed before. McConnell engineered a 51-vote threshold to confirm President Donald Trump's three Supreme Court nominees, expanding on the change his predecessor, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, a Democrat, put in place to confirm executive branch and lower court nominees. Much earlier, a significant change in the 1970s lowered the 67-vote threshold to 60.

Manchin and Sinema, D-Ariz., are among those who argue that preserving the filibuster fosters bipartisanship, rather than allowing majority passage like the House. While they are the most vocal holdouts against abolishing the filibuster, they have not ruled out supporting any changes to the rules.

Sinema signaled what many viewed as a possible road map of ideas in an op-ed released the night before the vote. “It is time for the Senate to debate the legislative filibuster,” she wrote.