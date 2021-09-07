Election boosts female California lawmakers to all-time high

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Women now make up nearly a third of the California Legislature — an all-time record, according to an advocacy group that recruits female candidates.

The milestone comes with Tuesday's swearing-in of Assemblywoman Mia Bonta after a special election last week in the San Francisco Bay Area's 18th Assembly District.

She replaces her husband, Rob Bonta, who left in April after being appointed state attorney general. Mia Bonta bolsters Democrats' supermajority in the closing week of the legislative session, which ends Friday.

Thirty-nine of the state's 120 lawmakers are now women, or 32.5%.

That's a record and up 11% from just four years ago, when the state hit a 20-year low and women made up only about one in five California legislators, according to Close the Gap California.

The group recruits “diverse, progressive women” to challenge Republicans, and Bonta credited the organization for helping her campaign.

She defeated fellow Democrat Janani Ramachandran, who had argued that Bonta wasn't progressive enough to represent the liberal Alameda County district.