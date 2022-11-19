 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Election conspiracists claim some races for local offices

  • Updated
  • 0

As voting experts cheered the losses of election conspiracy theorists in numerous high-profile races on Election Day, Paddy McGuire prepared to hand over his office to one of them.

McGuire, the auditor of Mason County in western Washington, lost his reelection bid to Steve Duenkel, a Republican who has echoed former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. Duenkel, who invited a prominent election conspiracist to the area and led a door-to-door effort to find voter fraud, defeated McGuire by 100 votes in the conservative-leaning county of 60,000.

“There are all these stories about the election denier secretary of state candidates who lost in purple states,” said McGuire, referring to the state office that normally oversees voting. “But secretaries of state don’t count ballots. Those of us on the ground, whether we’re clerks or auditors or recorders, do.”

People are also reading…

Republicans who supported Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election lost bids for statewide offices that play key roles in overseeing voting in the six states that decided the last presidential election, as well as in races across the country.

But an untold number won in local elections to control the positions that run on-the-ground election operations in counties, cities and townships across the country.

“Without a doubt, election denial is alive and well, and this is a continuing threat,” said Joanna Lydgate of States United, a group highlighting the risk of election conspiracy theorists trying to take over election administration.

Of the nine Republicans running for secretary of state who echoed Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential election or supported his efforts to overturn its results, three won — all in Republican-dominated states.

In Alabama, state Rep. Wes Allen isn’t even waiting to take office before making waves. Last week, he announced that once he becomes secretary of state he will withdraw from ERIC, a multistate database of voter registrations. The system is designed to notify states when voters need to be removed because they’ve relocated, but it's become a target of election conspiracy theorists.

Allen echoed those conspiracy theories during his campaign, but in a statement last week he instead said he was motivated by a desire to protect the privacy of Alabama voters. His call to exit ERIC drew a stark rebuke from the state’s outgoing secretary of state, John Merrill, a fellow Republican.

“So, if Wes Allen plans to remove Alabama from its relationship with ERIC, how does he intend to maintain election security without access to the necessary data, legal authority, or capability to conduct proper voter list maintenance?” Merrill’s office said in a statement, referencing how ERIC flags when a voter has moved out of state and can be removed from Alabama’s rolls.

In deeply conservative Wyoming, Republican Chuck Gray was the only candidate for secretary of state on the ballot. Once he won the GOP primary in August, his ascension was guaranteed.

In Indiana, Diego Morales ousted the incumbent secretary of state, a fellow Republican, during the party's nominating convention by echoing Trump’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. He reined in his rhetoric during his successful general election campaign.

Morales did not respond to a request for comment. He was the only one of 17 Republican election conspiracists in a group called the America First Secretary of State Coalition to win his general election race.

The record is far murkier at the local level, where elections are actually run and ballots are counted.

There are thousands of separate election offices in the U.S. In many states, elections are conducted by county offices overseen by clerks or auditors, though in some they are administered at the municipal level in cities or even townships.

No organization tracks local election offices. The Democratic group Run for Something, alarmed at the prospect of election conspiracists occupying these posts, started an initiative to support candidates it dubbed “defenders of democracy” this year. It estimated 1,700 separate elections were being held either for posts to run elections, or for bodies such as county commissions that appoint election directors.

Amanda Litman, co-founder of the organization, said the group was tracking 32 races where they supported candidates. Their candidate won in 17 races and lost in 12, while three have yet to be called. Most significantly, she said, they won eight races against election deniers, and lost only three.

“It’s generally a good sign that when you’re able to make the stakes of the race about democracy, you win,” Litman said.

Still, she added, it’s hard to track all the potential election conspiracy theorists who got into local office: “It’s a little bit unknowable.”

Some prominent election conspiracy theorists did win local posts.

In the Atlanta area, Bridget Thorne, who attended numerous meetings of the Fulton County Commission to talk about conspiracy theories revolving around the 2020 election, won a post on the commission. However, it’s dominated by Democrats, so she likely will have limited ability to bring pressure on the county’s elections department.

In Washoe County, the swing area in Nevada that includes Reno, Republican Mike Clark won one of the five county commission seats. He told a local newspaper that “I don’t have any personal knowledge” of whether President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

And in Mason County, Duenkel spread conspiracy theories about local and national elections. He helped lead a group of volunteers who went door-to-door checking for voters who didn’t live where they were registered, and claimed they had found thousands. A local television station retraced their steps and found numerous errors by the group.

Still, every Republican on the ballot won Mason County this election. McGuire said he called Duenkel to congratulate him and left him a voice mail, but never got a call back. Duenkel also did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

“He got more votes than me and he won,” McGuire said. “That’s what an election professional does — respect the will of the voters and stand behind the results, whether one is happy about the outcome or not.”

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Associated Press coverage of democracy receives support from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been elected Arizona governor, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to prominence as a staunch defender of elections and warned that her Republican rival, former television news anchor Kari Lake, would be an agent of chaos. Hobbs’ victory Monday suggests Trump is weighing down his allies as the former president gears up for an announcement of a 2024 presidential run. Hobbs will succeed Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who was prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who's expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News