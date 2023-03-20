FRANKLIN, Tenn. — One by one, the presenters inside the crowded hotel ballroom shared their computer screens and promised to show how easy it is to hack into voting systems across the U.S.

Drawing gasps from the crowd, they highlighted theoretical vulnerabilities and problems from past elections. But instead of tailoring their efforts to improve election security, they argued that all voting machines should be eliminated — a message that was wrapped in conspiracies about elections being rigged to favor certain candidates.

"We are at war. The only thing that's not flying right now is bullets," said Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for secretary of state in Arizona last year who continues to contest his loss and was the final speaker of the daylong conference.

Finchem was among a group of Republican candidates running for governor, secretary of state or state attorney who disputed the outcome of the 2020 election and who lost in a clean sweep last November in important battleground states, including Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Yet deep distrust about U.S. elections persists among Republicans, skepticism fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims and by allies who travel the country meeting with community groups and holding forums like the recent one outside Nashville, attended by some 250 people.

Millions have been convinced that any election in which their preferred candidate loses was somehow rigged, a belief that has fed efforts among conservatives to ditch voting machines and to halt or delay certification of election results.

"Voters who know the truth about our elections have faith in them," said Liz Iacobucci, election security program manager with the voter advocacy group Common Cause. "But the people who have been led into disbelief — those people can be led into other things, like Jan. 6." A mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election win.

Trump signaled that the 2020 election will be an integral part of his 2024 presidential bid. He pointed to polls that show a sizable number of people believe the 2020 election was stolen, even though there has been no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines in the U.S., and multiple reviews in the battleground states where Trump disputed his loss confirmed the election results were accurate.

Trump allies such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn remain prominent voices calling for a ban on voting machines. They want hand-marked paper ballots counted individually without the aid of machines by poll workers in the nearly 180,000 voting precincts across the country.

"We all have the same agenda, to get our elections fair and transparent and where they can't be hacked," said Lindell, who plans to form what he calls an "election crime bureau" to bring his legal, cybersecurity and legislative efforts under one organization.

Lindell said he spent $40 million since the 2020 election investigating fraud claims and supporting efforts to ban voting machines. He said he is taking out loans to continue to fund the work.

During an "America First Forum" held last month in South Carolina, Flynn told those gathered at a Charleston hotel that they were fighting not only Democrats but fellow Republicans who are dismissive of their concerns.

"Our Republican Party, they want to move on," Flynn said via video conference. "And frankly, the American people are not going to move on."

An investigation by the AP and the PBS series "Frontline" last year examined how Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, was spreading conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and vaccines as he builds a movement based on Christian nationalist ideas. He relies in part on groups such as The America Project and America's Future.

Patrick Byrne, founder of Overstock.com, launched The America Project in 2021. He said elections remain a top priority for the group, though it also will focus on border issues.

Recently filed tax forms do not detail where the group's $7.7 million in revenue came from that year, but Byrne and Michael Flynn's brother, Joseph Flynn, told the AP that most of it came from Byrne. The group reported giving $2.75 million to Cyber Ninjas for a partisan and much-criticized review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona.

At the Tennessee forum, people who work in information technology claimed election officials have little security knowledge or experience.

Mark Cook walked attendees through the voting process, pointing out potential threats and playing a video he said was of an "Iranian whistleblower" accessing U.S. voter registration data to fraudulently request and submit military ballots.

Cook said the video "could be legitimate." He did not mention that an influx of duplicate military ballots would be readily apparent because election workers log each person who casts a ballot, meaning a second ballot that appears to be cast by the same person would be caught.

Election officials acknowledge vulnerabilities exist, but say multiple defenses are in place.

