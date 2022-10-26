 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections. The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.

It's the most litigation ever before an election and it's likely a preview of a potentially contentious post-election landscape. The strategy was born in part of the failure of allies of former President Donald Trump to successfully challenge and overturn the free and fair results of the 2020 presidential election.

People are also reading…

But while the 2020 election effort was an ad hoc response fronted by a collection of increasingly ill-prepared lawyers that included Rudy Giuliani, today’s effort is a more formalized, well-funded and well-organized campaign run by the Republican National Committee and other legal allies with strong bona fides. Party officials say they are actively preparing for recounts, contested elections and more litigation. And there are thousands of volunteers in place primed to challenge ballots and hunt down evidence of malfeasance.

“We’re now at the point where charges of fraud and suppression are baked into the turnout models for each party. Republicans charge fraud. Democrats charge suppression. Each side amplifies its position with massive and costly amounts of litigation and messaging," said Benjamin Ginsberg, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network and former counsel to the George W. Bush campaign and other Republican candidates.

Democrats, too, have similar efforts underway. But their legal effort ahead of the election focuses on making voting easier and helping those denied a chance to vote, through legal hotlines and volunteers. A team led by attorney Marc Elias and his firm is litigating roughly 40 cases in 19 states, some in which they have intervened in Republican-led lawsuits.

Elias said he’s bracing for a deluge of litigation challenging election results, particularly as some Republican candidates have already said they will not accept a loss or have planted doubt on the election process despite no evidence of fraud.

“The problem with the Republican Party right now is that conceding you lost an election is the only thing that will hurt you,” Elias said. “Contesting an election that is clearly lost is now where all the incentive structure is, and that is incredibly corrosive for democracy.”

Litigation around elections is nothing new; almost every election begets some legal challenge. But the bulk of this litigation generally occurs after the votes have been cast, not before Election Day.

In 2020, pro-Trump attorneys filed roughly 60 lawsuits across the nation and asked judges to set aside votes. Those lawsuits were roundly rejected. Trump's own leadership found the election was fair, and state election officials nationwide saw no widespread evidence of fraud. Biden earned 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, the same margin in Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, which he repeatedly described as a “landslide.”

At the time, the Republican establishment had not adopted Trump's lies about the election. Since then, though, the falsehoods have taken root within the party and become a major talking point for many of the candidates. Some have refused to commit to accepting the results after Nov. 8.

Ginsberg said that unsubstantiated charges that elections were fraudulent or rigged or unreliable have became the ante for a Republican candidate to win a contested 2022 primary in most states, and that’s a problem.

“That can only harm public faith in elections, something for which Republicans will eventually pay a price.”

This year, the focus is on offense. The RNC said it has built a multimillion-dollar “election integrity” team, hiring 37 lawyers in key states, holding more than 5,000 trainings to teach volunteers to look for voter fraud, which is rare, and filing 73 lawsuits in 20 states. Other Trump-allied legal teams are also ramping up and preparing for litigation, including America First Legal, run by former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

“We built an unprecedented election integrity ground game to ensure that November’s midterm elections are free, fair, and transparent,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said late last month.

For three decades, the RNC was under a consent decree that prohibited it from challenging voters’ qualifications and targeting alleged fraud. The consent decree, which ended in 2019, arose from a Democratic National Committee lawsuit that argued Republicans sought to dissuade Black Americans from voting by posting armed, off-duty law enforcement officers at certain polling sites and sending targeted mailings warning about penalties for violating election laws.

In 2020, Republican poll watchers, who have no direct role in the elections and cannot interfere in the electoral process apart from watching and reporting issues, were the basis of many of the lawsuits filed by Trump allies. But when pressed by judges for evidence backing partisan claims of fishy behavior by election workers, litigation faltered.

Election workers have increasingly been subjected to abuse and threats of violence. In battleground states, voter intimidation cases are on the rise. There’s growing concern among election officials and law enforcement about overly aggressive poll watchers or people pretending to be poll watchers intimidating voters.

Last week the RNC won a legal challenge against Michigan’s secretary of state, Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who sought to tamp down rank partisanship by issuing rules around how poll challengers can operate.

“Jocelyn Benson not only disregarded Michigan election law in issuing this guidance, she also violated the rights of political parties and poll challengers to fully ensure transparency and promote confidence that Michigan elections are run fairly and lawfully,” McDaniel said in a statement.

The RNC has won legal challenges in Nevada and Arizona over the appointment of poll workers and in Wisconsin on ballot curing and drop boxes. Other legal action includes litigation in Pennsylvania over absentee ballots dating and whether outside parties should be allowed examine voting machines.

Democrats are continuing to file litigation, too. Democratic-led groups have initiated roughly 35 lawsuits that focus largely on making voting easier. Just this week, litigation was filed on behalf of Voto Latino and the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans to stop intimidation over using drop boxes in Arizona. The ACLU of Pennsylvania sent a letter to Allegheny County officials on mail-in ballot concerns.

Heading into 2020, the nation had been focused mostly on whether any foreign actors — Russia or perhaps China — would meddle in the election and wreak havoc on vote tabulations. That didn’t come true; instead, the conspiracy was born and nurtured from Trump and his supporters.

U.S. officials are again sounding the alarm that Russia is working to amplify doubts over the integrity of the elections.

This week, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "No outside cyber activity has ever prevented a registered voter from casting a ballot; compromised the integrity of any ballot cast; or affected the accuracy of voter registration information."

And she promised the government would “monitor any threats to our elections if they arise and work as a cohesive, coherent interagency to get relevant information to the election officials and workers on the ground.”

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September. That's largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible. Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year. But critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal debt by roughly $400 billion as the government booked the full expense.

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Orban lashes out at EU as he marks 1956 anti-Soviet revolt

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has made veiled comparisons between the Soviet troops that attacked Hungary during the 1956 revolution and the institutions of the European Union today. Orban spoke Sunday as he marked the 66th anniversary of the crushed uprising. He suggested that the EU would end up like the Soviet Union, which dissolved more than three decades ago. Orban faces the threat of cuts to EU funding over his democratic record and perceived corruption. His absence from the capital on one of Hungary’s most important national holidays came as tens of thousands of people in Budapest attended a protest demanding higher wages and better working conditions for educators.

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

Russian-installed authorities have urged all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. The regional pro-Kremlin administration on Saturday strongly encouraged civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to evacuate deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

President Joe Biden suggests that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of worries about their well-being. Biden said in an MSNBC interview Friday that a minority of the GOP has come under the sway of Donald Trump, and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud. Biden says “mainstream” Republicans are “concerned about not only their physical well-being but also the notion that how can they win when a minority of Republicans are showing up to vote and they’re really hard-edge.” Biden made the comments not long after telling reporters that he believed the momentum will shift back to Democrats before the midterm elections.

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance." That's according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

Biden to visit Democratic headquarters as Election Day nears

President Joe Biden will visit Democratic National Committee headquarters as he looks to pep up staff and volunteers with just over two weeks to go before Election Day. Biden is expected to deliver remarks during the Monday visit that will contrast his plan to lower drug costs for Americans while taking aim at Republicans who he says will look to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits and look to make permanent the GOP’s 2017 changes to tax rates if they win control of the House and Senate in next month's midterm election. That's according to a Democratic official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks.

Justice Kagan: 'Time will tell' if court finds common ground

Justice Kagan: 'Time will tell' if court finds common ground

Justice Elena Kagan says “time will tell” whether the Supreme Court can get back to “finding common ground” after a term in which the court’s six conservatives and three liberals split over major issues including abortion and gun rights. The liberal Kagan has repeatedly warned over the last month that courts risk legitimacy and look political when justices needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than a case requires. Kagan said Friday it remains an open question whether the Supreme Court can begin “ratcheting down the level of decision making so that we can reach compromises.”

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

China reaffirms Xi's dominance, removes No. 2 Li Keqiang

China’s ruling Communist Party reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s continued dominance in running the nation Saturday. The confirmation comes one day ahead of giving Xi a widely expected third five-year term as leader. A party congress effectively removed four of the seven members of senior leadership. One of those removed was Premier Li Keqiang, the nation’s No. 2 official and a proponent of market-oriented reforms. The weeklong congress also wrote Xi's major policy initiatives on the economy and the military into the party’s constitution, as well as his push to rebuild and strengthen the party. If Li had remained in leadership, it would have indicated some possible pushback against Xi, particularly on economic policy.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New study reveals our sun might be the reason aliens have yet to visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News