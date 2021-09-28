 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Election nomination process delayed amid redistricting
0 Comments
AP

Election nomination process delayed amid redistricting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico election regulators are delaying the initial nomination process for congressional and state legislative candidates for as long as three months to allows more time for the political redistricting process.

The first step toward running for public office is to gather signatures on petition forms from registered voters.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced Tuesday that petition forms will be available only for candidates aspiring to statewide office on Oct. 1. Other candidates seeking districted offices such legislative seats are likely to wait until January 2022 for the forms to begin gathering signatures to run for office next next year.

Pandemic-delays to the 2020 census have spilled over into the political redistricting process. The Legislature is tentatively scheduled to convene in December to approve new political districts for Congress, 112 legislative seats and a Public Education Commission that oversees charter schools.

A Citizens Redistricting Committee authorized by lawmakers is collecting public comment on several redistricting concepts, including proposals from 20 federally recognized Native American communities from across New Mexico.

The committee's recommendation are due to the Legislature at the end of October. The Legislature can adopt the recommendation or start from scratch.

Proposed adjustments to a congressional swing district in southern New Mexico are under scrutiny.

Last year, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell ousted a first-term Democrat from the 2nd District seat. The district's boundaries are likely to shift and contract to offset population gains in a oil-producing region in the southeastern corner of New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riverssance preview

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
National Politics

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

+2
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
National Politics

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

  • Updated

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News