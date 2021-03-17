Election office aided push to oust judge over voting ruling

But Steven Mulroy, a plaintiffs attorney in the case, said Goins shouldn't have been involved in the resolution, saying election officials are "supposed to be scrupulously apolitical and nonpartisan.”

Finding out they were "actively cooperating with legislators on this assault is even more concerning, if you care about the separation of powers,” Mulroy said.

Much of the resolution repeats complaints from Goins' memo. The resolution called for creating a House-Senate panel to make a recommendation on Lyle's removal. A two-thirds vote in each chamber would then have been needed to remove her. At one point, 67 of 73 House Republicans signed onto it.

According to the documents, Goins sent Rudd the memo in response to an email from the representative’s assistant, who wrote Jan. 20 that the lawmaker was “in need of verbiage and information for this resolution.” The next morning, Goins said he had a draft. The morning after that, he sent the memo.