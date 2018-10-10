NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) — A county elections official in Ohio who acknowledges redacting checks from a Democratic congressional candidate's campaign will lose two weeks of vacation as punishment.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Democrat Sally Krisel was penalized for blacking out memo lines on four checks from Aftab Pureval's (AF'-tab PYUR'-vawlz) campaign. Pureval is running against incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot in Ohio's 1st District.
Krisel is deputy director of Hamilton County's Board of Elections, which penalized her. She said she acted at the request of Pureval's campaign manager. Pureval says he has chastised members of his staff.
If unused, two weeks of vacation would've been worth about $4,500.
Ohio's Election Commission is looking into allegations Pureval used funds related to his Hamilton County Clerk of Courts role to bolster his campaign for Congress.
