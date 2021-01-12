Election official quits; accused of bumping woman with car

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia elections board member twice censured by fellow board members has resigned.

Chatham County Board of Elections member Debbie Rauers announced her resignation Thursday, after she was accused of bumping an off-duty poll worker with her car at a Savannah polling place last Tuesday.

Chatham County Republican Party Chairman Don Hodges told the Savannah Morning News Rauers has been planning to resign since December. The party is reviewing applications from party members to replace Rauers on the board. Hodges said they're planning to name a new member in February. The replacement member will serve the remainder of Rauers' term through 2022.

“They have to be chosen from inside the party,” Hodges said. “We’re accepting resumes from people who have been active in the party to consider candidates."

The Chatham County Board of Elections is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, with the chairman named by the four board members.