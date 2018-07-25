LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Secretary of State's office is investigating six Clark County residents for intentionally voting twice during the June 12 primary election.
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria says he recommended the investigation after discovering more than 40 voters cast votes twice during the primary, prompting a do-over election in a close race for county administrator.
The county said some of those who voted twice appeared to have mistakenly believed their initial ballots were not successfully cast and poll workers violated rules by allowing them to vote again.
But Gloria told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he has "sufficient reason" to believe that six voters may have "purposely, fraudulently" voted twice. He has not offered additional details.
The Nevada Secretary of State's office did not immediately return messages Wednesday.
