Election probe email raises security concerns in Wisconsin

Wimann also said that the county had received no verification of any operational security practices from the special counsel.

“I would not recommend any disclosure of sensitive information until official channels of communication have been established and verified,” Wimann wrote to McDonell.

Gableman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. An email sent to the address that made the request signed by Gableman did not immediately respond to questions about the security concerns.

The email signed by Gableman said that he also intends to contact every municipal clerk once he obtains the emails from the state election commission. In the meantime, he asks the county clerks to forward his request to retain the records.

McDonell said he had to talk with his staff before knowing how he would respond to the email signed by Gableman.

State law requires clerks to save records related to voting for 22 months after an election. The language specifically includes memory devices but says nothing about voting equipment itself or the software that supports it.