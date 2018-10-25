HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A county elections board in Ohio is notifying about 20,000 voters who requested mail-in absentee ballots that identification envelopes which must accompany completed ballots had a printing error.
Deputy Director Eric Corbin of Butler County's elections board says envelopes the board mailed out before Oct. 11 contained only six boxes for Ohio's eight-character, driver's license numbers. He says the board has already received more than 10,000 absentee ballots and fewer than 100 lacked sufficient identification.
Voters can always provide the last four digits of their Social Security number or a copy of another identifying document instead of a license number.
Those who mailed ballots back, possibly without adequate identification, are receiving a notification letter with another identification form to return to the board to ensure their ballot can be counted.