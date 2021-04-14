Elections official seeks probe of rejected ballot petition

It was challenged by the state Democratic Committee, alleging that McCormick used a kind of automated form to fill out voters' names. The state Democratic Committee discovered that on some lines, instead of a voter's name, the words “First Name Middle Name Last Name” appeared. Lawyers argued it was an indication of a fraudulent scheme to merge a mailing list with the petition form.

During a hearing on Monday, McCormick did not appear or answer the challenge to her petition in writing. Five people testified that their names were on the petition despite not authorizing them to appear, and at least two signers were found to have died before they were said to have signed the petition, according to the ruling from administrative law judge Jeffrey Rabin.

“While election laws should be liberally construed so as not to deprive voters of their political voice, the laws cannot be circumvented using fraudulent methods," Rabin wrote. “While it might be ideal to give voters more choices in primary elections, there was no evidence in the within matter that any registered voters had displayed interest in having Lisa McCormick on their primary ballot."

Rabin determined that none of the nearly 2,000 signatures was valid.