 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin elections officials decided Wednesday not to recommend that prosecutors charge a man who acknowledged he posed as Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and others on a state website to fraudulently obtain their absentee ballots.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission also deadlocked on a Republican commissioner's proposal to tighten access to the website after Democratic commissioners complained that such a move would make it harder to vote.

“Voting needs to be available to people and we shouldn't make it less available because people are willing to commit crimes,” Democratic Commissioner Ann Jacobs said.

The commission has been grappling with how to handle Harry Wait's public acknowledgment last week that he went on the MyVote website and ordered 10 absentee ballots for other people, including Vos, and had them shipped to his home.

People are also reading…

Wait, the president of the Racine-based group HOT Government, which claims to support honest, open and transparent government but promotes baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, said he wanted to expose vulnerabilities in the website. Anyone who falsely obtains an absentee ballot in Wisconsin is guilty of a crime under state law. The state Department of Justice is investigating the incident.

Democrats on the elections commission have been pushing to ask prosecutors to charge Wait. Chairman Don Millis, a Republican, concluded during a meeting Wednesday that the commission can't do so until someone files a complaint about Wait with commissioners.

The commission instead voted unanimously to direct staff to cooperate with investigators and voted 5-1 to order staff members to bring any complaints about Wait to commissioners immediately. Commissioner Robert Spindell, one of 10 Wisconsin Republicans who cast fake Electoral College votes for Donald Trump even though Joe Biden won the state, cast the lone dissenting vote. He argued that the commission shouldn't elevate a Wait complaint over other complaints.

Spindell proposed asking staff to come up with ways to make it harder to access the MyVote website, suggesting users be required to submit the last four digits of their social security or driver's license numbers.

“(The lack of secure access to the site) is the elephant in the room and we can't ignore it,” Spindell said.

Jacobs and fellow Democratic Commissioner Mark Thomsen balked at that idea, accusing Spindell of trying to make it harder to vote.

“We should not make it harder to vote and should not task staff to come up with new ways to make it complicated,” Thomsen said. “The easy way is just arrest the people who are committing fraud.”

The commission voted 3-3 on the proposal, with all three Republicans voting in favor and the three Democrats voting against. The tie killed the plan.

In other matters Wednesday, the commission deadlocked on whether to rescind guidance issued in 2016 that says clerks can fill in missing witness address information on absentee ballot envelopes without contacting the witness or the voter.

The guidance was in effect during the 2020 election and drew intense criticism from Republican legislators concerned about election security.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee earlier this year ordered the Elections Commission to codify the guidance as a rule. The commission complied and the committee voted last month to kill the rule.

The committee vote didn't affect the guidance, leaving commissioners to ponder whether to rescind it. The commission tied along party lines with little discussion, meaning the guidance remains in place.

The commission also voted unanimously to send an email to local clerks reminding them that federal and state law allow people to assist disabled people in voting.

The conservative-controlled state Supreme Court ruled in July that voters must return absentee ballots themselves to local clerks and can’t have others do it for them. The ruling didn't address whether voters can receive help when returning their ballots by mail.

The decision spurred four people with disabilities to file a lawsuit asking a federal judge to declare that they can get help turning in ballots. That lawsuit is pending.

Wisconsin's fall primary is set for Aug. 9, with the general election to follow on Nov. 8.

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter: https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

Vulnerable House Dems see abortion as winning campaign theme

The Supreme Court’s decision to repeal a woman’s federal constitutional right to abortion has scrambled the political dynamics heading into the November elections, when control of Congress is at stake. A half-dozen of the most vulnerable House members — all of them women and all representing swaths of suburban voters — see the issue as one that could help them win in an otherwise difficult political climate. But it's not clear whether the focus on abortion alone may be enough to save many of these Democrats, given that they're running for reelection at a time of high inflation and frustration with President Joe Biden’s performance.

How do grand juries work?

How do grand juries work?

Here's a look at a grand jury's major role in criminal justice and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

House approves bill to help West fight wildfires, drought

The House has approved wide-ranging legislation aimed at helping communities in the West cope with increasingly severe wildfires and drought — fueled by climate change — that have caused billions of dollars of damage to homes and businesses in recent years. The measure combines 49 separate bills and would increase firefighter pay and benefits; boost resiliency and mitigation projects for communities affected by climate change; protect watersheds; and make it easier for wildfire victims to get federal assistance. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

Sting warns during Warsaw concert of threats to democracy

British musician Sting has interrupted a concert in Warsaw to warn his audience that democracy is under attack worldwide. He also denounced the war in Ukraine as “an absurdity based upon a lie.” Sting asked a popular Polish actor to join him onstage to translate his appeal that democracy is worth fighting for despite it being messy and frustrating at times “because the alternative to democracy is a nightmare.” The 70-year-old musician delivered his message in a country that borders Ukraine, where Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 that has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie.”

Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

Russian space chief: no date yet for space station pullout

The head of Russia’s space agency says the country has not set a date for pulling out of the International Space Station and that the timing would depend on the orbiting outpost’s condition. Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov told President Vladimir Putin this week that a decision was made for Russia to leave the station after 2024 and to focus on building its own orbiting station. Speaking Friday in televised remarks, Borisov said Russia will start the process of leaving the station after 2024 but the exact timing would “depend on the International Space Station’s condition.” He also insisted his agency’s decision wasn’t related to politics.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan women gradually disappearing from public life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News