Elementary school student reading, math proficiency declines

“Up in my district, there are quite a lot of schools that go four days. And I think they spend less time putting up their pencils and more time studying,” said Rep. Jack Chatfield, a Republican from the northeastern community of Mosquero. “I would really encourage us to do a little bit of research as to how those schools with a four-day school (week) compare in their testing.”

The legislative report suggests the drop in learning proficiency from 39% to 31% could be even worse than the preliminary data suggests because student testing was optional and likely drew students who had better access to school during the pandemic.

Also, some students who took the tests at home received help from parents and scored higher than they should have, the report said.

The testing is required by the federal government, but the New Mexico Public Education Department received a testing waiver because of the pandemic. Normally, 95% of the state's students must be tested, but the waiver allowed as little as 1% to be tested.

The testing cited in the report included around 80% of elementary students in grades that were tested, researchers said. White students were significantly overrepresented in the testing by around 2.5%.