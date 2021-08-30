Emails: DNR board chairman consulted with GOP about staying

Prehn also corresponded with Tiffany, Madison lobbyist Scott Meyer and Scott Manley, executive vice president of government relations for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state's largest business group. He shared news stories with them about his refusal to step down.

“It's only going to get worse,” he said in a message to Tiffany and Meyer. “Unbelievable.”

Whitburn urged Prehn to have someone write an editorial explaining why Evers' environmental agenda would hurt the state. Prehn then forwarded the advice to Meyer.

Prehn said in a June 22 email to Fred Clark, executive director of conservationist group Wisconsin's Green Fire, that he doesn't have to step down if the Legislature doesn't like Evers' appointments.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued Prehn earlier this month in an attempt to force him off the board. Republican legislators and Kansas-based Hunter Nation have moved to join the case. No hearings have been scheduled yet.

The Journal Sentinel reported that Prehn didn't respond to a request for a comment.

