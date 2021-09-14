Emails reveal conflict over Missouri LGBTQ history exhibit

Some Democrats, lawmakers and museum and history officials have criticized the move, but Republican Gov. Mike Parson and his administration have not shown any inclination to reverse it.

The Parson administration has said the exhibit was removed because the museum did not follow state law and get approval from the Board of Public Buildings before installing the display.

However, meeting minutes show the board hasn’t approved museum exhibits in at least the past nine years. And in the emails, Patterson’s superiors do not mention the Board of Public Buildings, The Star reported.

The newspaper obtained Department of Natural Resources emails through a records request that showed how officials within the department tried to address the controversy. The department oversees the Missouri State Parks, which includes the Missouri State Museum.

The exhibit traces the role Kansas City played in the gay rights movement decades ago. It was developed in 2016 by a history class at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and has been displayed in several locations since 2017.