Emails show strain on Hawaii administration amid pandemic

Park didn't outright reject more contact tracing but replied: “I am increasingly disturbed that people seem to think contact tracing is somehow easily accomplished as a simple task when it is a part of the practice of applied epidemiology.”

Lassner offered to have the university help train contact tracers.

Two days later, Ige's chief of staff, Linda Takayama, asked whether the state could do “a full court press” on contact tracing. She noted Hawaii had set up sites to process a flood of pandemic-induced unemployment insurance claims and wondered whether something similar could be done for contact tracing.

“We are standing by to help,” Takayama wrote.

Park replied, “we’re OK” when it comes to contact tracing “at the current disease activity level.” That day, Hawaii’s seven-day average of new infections was only 10.

“However, if disease activity spikes, we will be challenged,” Park wrote.

She said she would start using online software that would decrease the burden on her staff and bring on more volunteers and staff as needed. Park added she could better expand her operation if the state hadn’t failed to properly fund public health.