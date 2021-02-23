Emails show Trump backers bashing Iowa AG over election case

Miller, the nation's longest-serving attorney general with four decades in office, was a bit player in the election aftermath. His role was to consider whether Iowa should support or oppose a Texas lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the election results in four swing states that Joe Biden won.

Trump carried Iowa's six electoral votes, winning 52.8% of the vote. Trump backers began writing to and calling Miller's office demanding that he join the Texas lawsuit almost immediately after it was filed.

“It was pretty amazing, the reaction to this, how quickly it came and how it continued,” Miller spokesman Lynn Hicks said.

He said the office was inundated with thousands of calls with comments ranging from respectful to rude and threatening, and that the crush of calls disrupted their ability to help people with other concerns.

Trump supporters erupted in anger when Miller announced Dec. 10 that Iowa would not back the lawsuit because the elections were “fairly and safely conducted.”

“I cannot support a lawsuit that seeks to invalidate the votes of millions of Americans,” Miller said.