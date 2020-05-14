Emails: Trump nominee involved in shelving CDC virus guide

By the time the administration had released its “Opening Up America Again” plan on April 17, the process had stalled.

The emails show that the CDC's chief of staff, Robert “Kyle” McGowan, emailed Beck on April 26 seeking an update. “We need them as soon as possible so that we can get them posted,” McGowan wrote.

Beck responded that they still needed approval. "WH principals are in touch with the task force so the task force should be aware of status.”

The next day McGowan checked with Beck again. “I have no word on revisions yet for the rest of the package. My understanding is it is still being reviewed,” she responded.

One of Beck’s colleagues, Satya P. Thallam, followed up saying the White House Principal's Committee had not yet responded. "However, I am passing along their message: they have given strict and explicit direction that these documents are not yet cleared and cannot go out as of right now — this includes related press statements or other communications that may preview content or timing of guidances.”

McGowan responded that White House changes would cause further delay.