Embattled Boston top cop loses court bid to block firing

Janey applauded the judge's ruling in an emailed statement, saying she will inform White of "his rescheduled Zoom hearing.”

“It is time to move our City and the Boston Police Department forward,” Janey said.

An investigative report released by the city said witnesses alleged that White’s ex-wife was subjected to “physical and mental abuse.” Among the allegations included in the report is that White burned her hair, put her face to a stove and threw a television at her.

A judge issued a restraining order against White in 1999, ordering him to stay away from his wife and children and surrender his service weapon, the Globe reported.

The city's report said White was also involved in what he described as a “heated fisticuffs” with a young woman in 1993. White admitted striking her with a full swing of his arm and open hand, but says he was acting in self-defense, the report said.

White denies abusing his ex-wife or ever threatening to shoot her. In an affidavit filed in court, White alleged that “she was looking for a financial advantage in the divorce and she got it.”

His lawyer said the report filled with what he described as “hearsay" had damaged White's reputation.