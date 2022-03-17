Embattled Maine county treasurer misses reelection deadline

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine county treasurer did not meet the deadline to file for reelection after he refused to leave office when he was arrested last year for the alleged stalking and harassment of a woman.

John Hiatt, 39, of Penobscot County was arrested last year on charges of possession of child pornography, aggravated invasion of computer privacy, stalking and two counts of harassment, The Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

Hiatt has not been arraigned on the charges and is currently free on bail, the newspaper reported.

Hiatt’s attorney, Harris Mattson, and county commissioners declined the newspaper’s requests for comment.

Last year, Hiatt said that he would fight the charges “with every bone in my body,” denying any wrongdoing and stating that he was the victim, not the woman.

He refused to step down as county treasurer despite calls for his resignation from county commissioners and Maine Republican Party leadership. After Hiatt's arrest, his access to county buildings was limited, the newspaper said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bangor Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0