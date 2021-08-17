Embattled Minnesota GOP chair says she won't resign

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The embattled chair of the Minnesota Republican Party said Tuesday that she won't resign amid the uproar over the indictment of a major GOP donor and a college Republican chapter leader on sex-trafficking charges.

Jennifer Carnahan said in back-to-back interviews on KNSI and WCCO Radio that the people calling for her resignation are the same ones who opposed her during her bitter reelection fight earlier this year. She noted that she has asked the state party Executive Committee to hold a vote of confidence in her leadership when it meets Thursday, adding that she plans to call a meeting of the party's larger Central Committee to decide her fate.

Carnahan acknowledged being “political friends” since 2016 with donor Anton Lazarro, who attended her wedding to U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn and with whom she formerly co-hosted a podcast. In a letter to party activists Monday, she said donations from him to various GOP-linked campaigns and groups topped $270,000, most of which have since said they'll donate the money to charity. But she insisted she knew nothing about his alleged sex trafficking before his indictment was unsealed last week.