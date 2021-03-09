 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency official back on job after drunken driving arrest
View Comments
AP

Emergency official back on job after drunken driving arrest

{{featured_button_text}}

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has returned to his duties following his arrest on a drunken driving charge.

Collin Arnold is back on the job this week after completing a 60-day suspension after being arrested in January, WGNO-TV reported. Arnold pleaded not guilty.

Arnold was driving a city-owned vehicle that struck another vehicle, authorities said. Police said he displayed signs of being intoxicated, and refused a breathalyzer test.

His next court appearance is set for April 26.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WGNO-TV.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC poll: Pandemic still weakening US wallets

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
National Politics

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News