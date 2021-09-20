Emhoff touts Biden's infrastructure plan in preschool visit

Douglas Emhoff, top right, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks to pre-school children after reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle, at Mother Hubbard Pre-School Center, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Milford, Mass. Emhoff visited the child care center to draw attention to the Biden administration's Build Back Better agenda.
MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, visited a Massachusetts preschool on Monday to promote the Biden administration's plan to invest billions of dollars in early childhood education and ease financial pressures on working parents.
The administration has proposed $225 billion in funding for child care under the American Families Plan, part of the $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Agenda.
Under the proposal, child care costs would be capped at 7% of a family’s income. Massachusetts parents currently pay more than three times that on average.
The president also hopes to open access to early childhood education by creating universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds and building more child care facilities.
Emhoff is hearing similar stories from struggling families all over the country, he said at Mother Hubbard Preschool in Milford.
“The stories I’ve heard of working families where one spouse, usually the mother, had to fall out of the workforce to get through COVID — it’s just not right. It’s not fair. And the Build Back Better Agenda is going to rectify that,” he said.
Emhoff and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss met Dorothy Vecchiolla, who founded the school in 1961 when she could not find child care for her own kids, and longtime director Pamelia White.