EMS director appointed to West Virginia House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A county emergency management director has been appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mike Honaker to the 42nd District seat representing parts of Greenbrier, Summers and Monroe counties.

Honaker replaces Barry Bruce, who resigned earlier this month. Honaker will serve the remainder of Bruce's unexpired term.

Honaker has served as Greenbrier County's director of homeland security and emergency management since 2018. He is a retired Virginia state trooper and a former U.S. Marine.

