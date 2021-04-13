Energy, voting rights loom in congressional special election

“We’re going to talk about our conservative values, morals — to talk about real issues that are impacting New Mexicans from crime to the double taxation of Social Security that the Democrats refused to repeal here in New Mexico,” Moores said in a conversation with state GOP Chairman and former congressman Steve Pearce.

Stansbury's campaign points out that she co-sponsored a 2020 bill to roll back state taxes on Social Security benefits. The bill was sidelined without a House or Senate floor vote in the Democrat-led Legislature.

Stansbury’s campaign also says that she has worked with Albuquerque and county pubic safety officials to coordinate infrastructure spending on police and fire-fighting programs, highlighting a broad approach to pubic safety that extends to mental health and addiction services.

President Donald Trump fell flat with Albuquerque-area voters in 2020 after sending federal agents to bolster local law enforcement efforts. Trump won 36% of votes in overlapping Bernalillo County, the core population center of the 1st Congressional District.

New Mexico’s economy relies heavily on oil production, injecting energy politics into the congressional race as the U.S. Interior Department conducts a broad review of the U.S. government’s oil and gas program.