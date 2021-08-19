Enough NC senators agree sports gambling bill is good bet

An amendment approved Wednesday would put aside $1 million toward addressing gambling addiction.

Perry said he expected House supporters of the bill would seek to raise the 8% tax rate to bring in more revenues. He said he also will continue to advocate for ensuring proceeds benefit K-12 school construction. As for whether enough House will like the Senate’s measure, he quipped: “I’m not going to bet on the outcome.”

It's unusual for Senate Republican leaders to advance a measure to the floor for a vote that doesn't have the support of a majority of GOP colleagues. Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County, who was among the Republicans voting for the bill, said after Thursday's vote that the sports wagering bill had been discussed for a while, and “I felt like it was important for us to go ahead and allow the chamber to work its will.”

At least 20 states and the District of Columbia offer sports betting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Interest took off after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2018.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians opened on-site betting operations at its two far western north Carolina casinos in March. Legislation was approved in 2019 authorizing such betting at the casinos.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

