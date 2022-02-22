 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Environmentalists lose appeal to halt Arizona uranium mine

  • 0

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled against environmental groups and an Arizona tribe in their bid to keep a uranium mine south of the Grand Canyon from operating.

The Pinyon Plain Mine, formerly known as the Canyon Mine, lies within a roughly 1,562-square-mile (4,045-square-kilometer) area that was placed off-limits to new mining claims in the Obama administration. But it doesn't keep Energy Fuels Resources from developing its claims on U.S. Forest Service land because they were grandfathered in.

Three environmental groups and the Havasupai Tribe sued the Forest Service, arguing the agency should not have ignored costs that cannot be recovered when determining whether Pinyon Plain could be profitable.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed, upholding a lower court's decision.

“It is a basic principle of economics that sunk costs should be ignored when making a rational decision about whether to make further expenditures,” Judge Jay S. Bybee wrote for the court.

People are also reading…

Energy Fuels spokesman Curtis Moore said the company was pleased with the decision.

“It was a pretty definitive ruling,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Kaibab National Forest did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday. The Forest Service determined in 2012 that Energy Fuels had a sufficient quantity and quality of uranium to make a profit of around $29 million.

The lawsuit filed in 2013 challenged that analysis. The case has been before the 9th Circuit before when the court revived a single claim from the lawsuit in 2018 and sent it back to the U.S. District Court in Arizona for a decision on the merits.

The plaintiffs could ask for a rehearing before the full 9th Circuit. Taylor McKinnon of the Center for Biological Diversity, one of the environmental groups that sued, said the groups are evaluating their next step.

“This ruling doesn't diminish our concern about the mine's potential to permanently damage Grand Canyon's aquifers and springs,” he said.

The Obama administration implemented the ban on new mining claims outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park in 2012, partly out of concern that new mining operations could spoil the Colorado River that runs through the Grand Canyon. The ban expires in 2032 but some U.S. lawmakers are working to put it in place permanently.

A U.S. Geological Survey study released last year found that most springs and wells in the vast region of northern Arizona known for its high-grade uranium ore met federal drinking water standards despite decades of uranium mining. The study was part of an effort to better understand the complex geology and hydrology of the region.

Meanwhile, the Pinyon Plain Mine near the Grand Canyon's South Rim entrance remains on standby as Energy Fuels waits for uranium prices to rebound. Moore said prices went up in 2021 but have been relatively flat lately.

The U.S. imports far more uranium — a mineral essential for nuclear power — than it produces domestically, including from Canada, Kazakhstan, Australia and Russia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News