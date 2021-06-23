EPA: Cleanup of former cooper mine may end this year

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) — The decades-long cleanup efforts at the site of a former copper mine in Strafford could conclude by the end of the year, the Environmental Protection Agency announced.

Ed Hathaway, the EPA’s remedial project manager, said there are still a few projects that have to be finished before the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site can be closed, the Lebanon Valley News reported.

Crews on the site are working on installing concrete plugs that would prevent 700,000 gallons (2.7 million liters) of acidic water in the mine from escaping and creating a sinkhole.

The $90 million cleanup of the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site started in 2001. Contaminated water had been leaching from waste rock and tailings into streams since the 150-year-old copper mine closed in 1958, endangering animals and homes nearby, the newspaper reported.

In the last two decades, the EPA has placed 60,000 cubic yards of soil to stabilize and restore approximately 8 acres (3 hectares) of toxic wetlands with 15 acres (6 hectares) of healthy wetlands that naturally clean the water.