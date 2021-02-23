EPA removes sunken, oil-leaking boat from Lake Tahoe

The Tribune reported the Coast Guard examined the boat when it first was reported sunk and found no pollution leaking into the lake. But the EPA said it received a report on Feb. 15 indicating the vessel had started leaking oil.

Perez Sullivan didn't have any immediate estimate Tuesday of the amount of oil that may have leaked.

Cowen told the Gazette-Journal last week that when the Coast Guard revisited the boat again in February, the amount of oil around the boat was “minuscule.”

“We are taking it seriously, regardless of the amount,” Cowen said.

The boat was moored to a privately owned buoy, but the buoy owner was not aware of how the boat got there and is denying any responsibility, Cowen said.

Two weeks after the boat was reported, the sheriff’s office discovered its owner is dead and his next of kin “all said they don’t want anything to do with it,” Cowen said.

