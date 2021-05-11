EPA sets grants to restore 'brownfields' at blighted sites

The plan also calls for major investments in pipes and other infrastructure for drinking water, wastewater and storm water.

“We are really tying that back to this notion that environmental justice and equity will be center stage at EPA and this administration,'' Regan said. “These resources will be going to the communities that need them the most.''

On other topics, Regan said the administration is working on a plan to replace a clean water rule imposed by the Trump administration, as well as a replacement for former President Barack Obama’s plan to address carbon pollution from coal-fired power plants.

Regan said he wants to learn from both of the previous administrations before issuing his own rules on clean power and clean water. The water rule — sometimes referred to as “waters of the United States” or WOTUS — addresses federal jurisdiction over streams and wetlands and has been a point of contention for decades.

“I don’t believe we have to choose between good water quality ... and overly burdening our small farmers,'' Regan said. “And so we’re going to give some careful thought to how we move forward. And we want to do it in a way where we’re not swinging like a pendulum back and forth every three to four years. We owe it to our stakeholders to provide them with certainty.''