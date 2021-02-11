Epstein warden now running new prison despite ongoing probe

Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post at the bureau's regional office in Pennsylvania after Epstein’s death as the FBI and the inspector general investigated. Epstein took his own life in August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

His suicide cast a spotlight on the federal prison agency, which has been plagued for years by a staffing shortage and violence, and on safety lapses inside one of the most secure jails in America. In recent months, the bureau has struggled to address the exploding number of coronavirus cases amid criticism that it didn’t do enough to stop the spread of the virus.

N’Diaye is being placed at a prison where more than 61% of the inmates have tested positive for the virus. As of Monday, the bureau said 1,610 of them had recovered. Thirty-six staff members at the prison also have current positive test results for the virus and one inmate died.