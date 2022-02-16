 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Equal rights amendment gets 1st vote in Maine Legislature

  • Updated
  • 0

(AP) — A proposed equal rights amendment in Maine enjoys broad support from Democratic lawmakers and the governor, but it failed Wednesday to obtain a two-thirds majority in its first vote in the House.

The Maine House voted 80-57 along party lines in favor of amending the Maine Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on gender. It now goes to the Maine Senate for a vote.

Both chambers would have to approve the measure by two-thirds majorities to send the amendment to a statewide vote to be ratified.

In the House, supporters focused on the need to enshrine gender-based protections in the Maine Constitution.

“This is to prevent discrimination and to give us equality. That’s all that we’re asking for. It’s a right. It’s not a privilege. We are entitled to it,” said Rep. Sophie Warren, D-Scarborough.

But opponents said gains made by women over the years make an amendment unnecessary. They noted that the governor, secretary of state and nine commissioners are women, and voters have sent three women to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

People are also reading…

“This amendment is no longer needed to afford equal opportunity for women,” Rep. Abigail Griffin, R-Levant.

Several Republican opponents spoke about unintended consequences, and others sought to link the issue to abortion. Anti-abortion activists have warned that a constitutional amendment could be used to eliminate abortion restrictions or require taxpayer-funded abortions.

Maine ratified the federal Equal Rights Amendment in 1974, but the national effort failed because it fell short of the 38 states required.

Across the country, 26 other states already have adopted similar state constitutional amendments since then. In Maine, there have been several efforts over the years. In the 1980s, a proposed constitutional amendment made it to a statewide vote, which came up short.

The latest proposal's sponsor, Rep. Lois Reckitt, D-South Portland, has been advocating for a state equal rights amendment for about five decades. Previous bills she sponsored in 2017 and 2019 failed by six and two votes, respectively, in the Maine House.

Reckitt said she she remains an “optimistic soul” after the vote, and said she hopes Mainers get to have the final say through a referendum. The statewide vote would require a simple majority approval.

“I'm confident that if we can get it to a referendum, we can win,” she said. “My theme this year is, ‘Let the people vote.'"

Sharp reported from Portland.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Disney resorts halt masks requirements for vaccinated visitors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News