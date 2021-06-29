Eric Adams' lead shrinks in NYC Democratic mayoral primary

New York City’s primary went into a state of suspended animation a week ago while officials prepared to give the public its first look at results from the city’s new ranked choice voting system.

Under the system, voters could rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Since no candidate got more than 50% of the vote, a computer on Tuesday tabulated ballots in a series of rounds that work like instant run-offs.

In each round, the candidate in last place is eliminated. Votes cast for that person are then redistributed to the surviving candidates, based on whoever voters put next on their ranking list. That process repeats until there are only two candidates left.

When voting ended on June 22, elections officials only released results showing who voters put down as their first choice for the job. In that count, Adams had a lead of around 75,000 votes over Wiley with Garcia close behind in third.

But in Tuesday's results, Garcia got a huge boost when Wiley was eliminated in the 11th round of ranked choice counting. Most of Wiley's supporters had ranked Garcia higher than Adams.