Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The superintendent of one of New Mexico’s larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling of sexual abuse allegations at a previous job.

The Española school board accepted Fred Trujillo’s resignation on Tuesday, board members confirmed Thursday.

Trujillo was hired to lead Española in February of 2020, when he was head of the smaller Pecos school district that’s also in northern New Mexico.

The board put Trujillo on leave in May 2021 after a lawsuit claimed he failed to respond to sexual misconduct and abuse complaints against his staff in Pecos. Some complaints were later substantiated and led to criminal prosecutions.

“We’re moving the district forward and he resigned and that’s all I can tell you. The rest is a personnel matter,” said board president Gilbert Serrano.

Serrano has previously said that Trujillo was vetted and "his credentials checked out.” The board named another superintendent in June.