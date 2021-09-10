Española superintendent resigns, investigation not released

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The superintendent of one of New Mexico’s larger school districts has resigned after spending months on paid leave during an investigation into his handling of sexual abuse allegations at a previous job.
The Española school board accepted Fred Trujillo’s resignation on Tuesday, board members confirmed Thursday.
Trujillo was hired to lead Española in February of 2020, when he was head of the smaller Pecos school district that’s also in northern New Mexico.
The board put Trujillo on leave in May 2021 after a lawsuit claimed he failed to respond to sexual misconduct and abuse complaints against his staff in Pecos. Some complaints were later substantiated and led to criminal prosecutions.
“We’re moving the district forward and he resigned and that’s all I can tell you. The rest is a personnel matter,” said board president Gilbert Serrano.
Serrano has previously said that Trujillo was vetted and "his credentials checked out.” The board named another superintendent in June.
The district said in a statement that it won’t release the new investigation’s findings.
“I feel that the Board wants to force me to resign, and I have no other choice,” Trujillo wrote in his resignation email.
He did not immediately respond to text and cell phone messages left Thursday afternoon.
———
Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.