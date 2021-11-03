 Skip to main content
AP

Essex Junction voters approve separating from town of Essex

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Voters in the Village of Essex Junction have approved separating from the town of Essex and becoming an independent municipality in a landmark vote.

The final tally from Tuesday was 3,070 to 411, according to Village Clerk Susan McNamara-Hill.

The vote was preceded by decades of frustration over efforts to merge with the town and studies that showed village residents would pay significantly lower property taxes as an independent municipality, the Burlington Free Press reported.

The bid now goes before the Vermont Legislature. If it passes early next year, the governments plan to continue sharing services, and in some cases, duplicating some for at least another year, the newspaper reported.

Essex Selectboard Chairman Andy Watts said residents of the Town-outside-the-Village or “TOV” face the possibility of higher property taxes or reduced services. About 42% of the town’s tax revenues come from Essex Junction properties.

The Village Board of Trustees predicts that Essex Junction could become independent by mid-2023.

